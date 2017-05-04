National

Tembisa Hospital manager abused state resources by canvassing for the ANC

04 May 2017 - 11:25 Staff Writer
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL

A manager at Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng has been disciplined for abusing state resources to lobby for the ANC in 2016’s local government elections.

Tembisa Hospital corporate manager Lina Mmatli posted a message in support of the party on an internal management WhatsApp group on Friday July 29 2016, during the election campaign.

It read: "The truth is‚ the ANC fought for your right to vote! Stay free‚ vote ANC! #stayfreevoteanc."

DA member of the provincial legislature Jack Bloom lodged a complaint with the Public Service Commission (PSC) which‚ after an investigation‚ found that promoting a political party on an official communication platform contravened regulations.

The PSC recommended that the head of the Gauteng health department consider corrective measures against the manager.

"In a written reply to my questions on this matter Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says that Ms Mmatli had been charged with misconduct arising from abuse of state resources and her disciplinary hearing was finalized on March 17 this year‚" Bloom said in a statement on Thursday.

"She also said that there was ‘continuous training of employees on the code of conduct in the public service’‚" he said.

TMG Digital

