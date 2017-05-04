However‚ Molewa noted that SA still has a long way to go in reducing and extracting new value from the mountains of waste tossed into local garbage dumps across the country. Professor Linda Godfrey‚ a senior scientist and waste researcher at the CSIR‚ told the seminar that up to 90% of household and industrial waste in SA is still dumped in municipal landfill sites every year — whereas in the Netherlands‚ only about 2% of waste goes into landfills.

Godfrey estimated that this unrecovered stream of waste has a monetary value of about R148bn.

Last year‚ the EU and SA signed a new co-operation agreement that aims to promote the adoption of a new "circular economy". Unlike a linear economy in which large volumes of materials are dumped at the end of the production cycle‚ the circular economy is an economic model that tries to minimise resource inputs and waste generation.

The value of the resources used in products is retained by returning them into the product cycle; by doing so‚ the EU says the model imitates nature‚ where very little is wasted.

TMG Digital