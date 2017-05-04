ECONOMIC REDEVELOPMENT
Financial sector transformation hearings likely to spark finance charter review
Overconcentration in the banking sector emerges as a key concern at financial sector transformation hearings
A proposal to change the Financial Sector Charter is one of the likely outcomes of the public hearings into the transformation of the financial sector.
A key concern that emerged throughout the three-day hearings held jointly by the finance and trade and industry committees was the overconcentration in the banking sector, with four banks controlling more than 90% of the industry.
Changes to the ownership targets for banks could be one of the outcomes of the hearings, though details will be finalised by the two committee only in a few weeks’ time. Also, the licensing of black-owned banks could be strongly recommended to ensure the entrance of new players into the market.
Finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim found the situation of bank repossession of houses "appalling" and that it needed to be tackled.
Summing up proceedings, he said the Financial Sector Charter "is nowhere near what is necessary for now" and there was a "glaring" lack of transformation in the insurance and asset-management sectors.
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat also believed that the targets in the charter should be changed.
He said insufficient progress had been made in achieving the targets of the charter, but it remained a good instrument to achieve transformation. The targets needed to be reviewed and the application of the charter needed to be broadened through greater participation.
Not enough had been done to change the top management of financial institutions, and the asset management sector was untransformed.
Momoniat said stock needed to be taken of the achievements made so far. "We do need to do more to transform this economy and make sure smaller players participate in the sector."
The Treasury and the Department of Trade and Industry will provide a comprehensive response to the issues raised during the hearings in about two weeks’ time.
Both Carrim and Momoniat emphasised the need for something concrete to emerge from the public hearings, which gave rise to 60 oral submissions and about 15 written submissions.
Carrim emphasised that there would not be a "dramatic, overnight, anarchic, unstructured overhaul of the financial sector — that would be disastrous. But … if we continue in the way we are, we are heading for an explosion."
He continued: "There is huge, huge frustration about economic transformation, and the financial sector has become the focus of it."
