Financial sector transformation hearings likely to spark finance charter review

Finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim found the situation of bank repossession of houses "appalling" and that it needed to be tackled.

Summing up proceedings, he said the Financial Sector Charter "is nowhere near what is necessary for now" and there was a "glaring" lack of transformation in the insurance and asset-management sectors.

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat also believed that the targets in the charter should be changed.

He said insufficient progress had been made in achieving the targets of the charter, but it remained a good instrument to achieve transformation. The targets needed to be reviewed and the application of the charter needed to be broadened through greater participation.

Not enough had been done to change the top management of financial institutions, and the asset management sector was untransformed.

Momoniat said stock needed to be taken of the achievements made so far. "We do need to do more to transform this economy and make sure smaller players participate in the sector."

The Treasury and the Department of Trade and Industry will provide a comprehensive response to the issues raised during the hearings in about two weeks’ time.

Both Carrim and Momoniat emphasised the need for something concrete to emerge from the public hearings, which gave rise to 60 oral submissions and about 15 written submissions.

Carrim emphasised that there would not be a "dramatic, overnight, anarchic, unstructured overhaul of the financial sector — that would be disastrous. But … if we continue in the way we are, we are heading for an explosion."

He continued: "There is huge, huge frustration about economic transformation, and the financial sector has become the focus of it."