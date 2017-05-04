Cape Town’s dam levels are effectively at 13% capacity
The City of Cape Town has put contingency plans in place to ensure water supply is maintained in the event of an "absolute worst-case scenario". With erratic rainfall and rapidly decreasing dam levels, fears are growing that the metro’s taps could soon run dry.
As of Tuesday, dam levels stood at almost 23%. However, with the last 10% of a dam’s water mostly not useable, levels are effectively at 13%.
Xanthea Limberg, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member responsible for water and waste services, said on Thursday that should dams reach storage levels below 10%, the city would implement "lifeline" water supply, which involves minimalising supply pressures, intermittent water supply, and very stringent restrictions. In the worst-case scenario, areas in the city which experienced very low pressures could be provided water from tankers.
"Many of the preliminary phases are under way or earmarked to start soon. With regard to drilling into the Table Mountain Group Aquifer, although actual drilling has not commenced, the preliminary phases are under way. Unless there are significant procurement challenges, drilling is expected to commence in June 2017. We also expect to get a small-scale desalination plant up and running by mid-year 2017," said Limberg.
However, it is unlikely that there will be no rain at all in the next three months and that the current extraction rate from the dams will remain constant. As the agricultural sector decreases its extraction and the weather starts to cool, the rate of decrease in dam storage starts to slow down, Limberg said: "However, the water supply next summer is likely to remain stressed, particularly if we receive below-to-average rainfall over the coming winter months."
The city has received below-average rainfall for the last five years. This week, GroundUp reported that there is enough water in Cape Town’s dams to last another 100 days. Quoting local scientist Nicky Allsopp, it said that taps may run dry in the coming months. Allsopp, a scientist at the South Africa Environmental Observation Network, said that after two years of below-average rainfall, the south-western Cape is battling to survive.
"For the coming period to June, weather projections presented by the South African Weather Service are uncertain, since forecasts for the south-western Cape have a ‘no better than chance’ probability of [rain] occurring. If rains don’t return to normal levels in the next few months, the taps may indeed run dry," Allsopp said.
Union federation Cosatu’s Western Cape secretary, Tony Ehrenreich, said the water situation is a crisis, "which will have a greater risk to the poor, who cannot afford to buy bottled water". "If we allow the City of Cape Town to continue the mismanagement of the water supply, then very soon there will be no drinkable water … We need a plan that sees more than just press statements on the reduction targets, we need actual work and alternatives to be developed," he said. "It is for this reason that Cosatu has filed a Section 77 with the National Economic Development and Labour Council that forces the city council to negotiate with the poor people in the city. We will bring together experts to develop a plan to solve the water crisis that the mayor can’t resolve."
Limberg said it was not true that the city failed to prepare for possible drought: "The fact that there is a shortage of water does not necessarily indicate a planning deficit, but rather that there is a degree of inherent insecurity in relying on more affordable surface water schemes."
Please login or register to comment.