Cape Town’s dam levels are effectively at 13% capacity

"Many of the preliminary phases are under way or earmarked to start soon. With regard to drilling into the Table Mountain Group Aquifer, although actual drilling has not commenced, the preliminary phases are under way. Unless there are significant procurement challenges, drilling is expected to commence in June 2017. We also expect to get a small-scale desalination plant up and running by mid-year 2017," said Limberg.

However, it is unlikely that there will be no rain at all in the next three months and that the current extraction rate from the dams will remain constant. As the agricultural sector decreases its extraction and the weather starts to cool, the rate of decrease in dam storage starts to slow down, Limberg said: "However, the water supply next summer is likely to remain stressed, particularly if we receive below-to-average rainfall over the coming winter months."

The city has received below-average rainfall for the last five years. This week, GroundUp reported that there is enough water in Cape Town’s dams to last another 100 days. Quoting local scientist Nicky Allsopp, it said that taps may run dry in the coming months. Allsopp, a scientist at the South Africa Environmental Observation Network, said that after two years of below-average rainfall, the south-western Cape is battling to survive.

"For the coming period to June, weather projections presented by the South African Weather Service are uncertain, since forecasts for the south-western Cape have a ‘no better than chance’ probability of [rain] occurring. If rains don’t return to normal levels in the next few months, the taps may indeed run dry," Allsopp said.