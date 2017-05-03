No-show Bathabile Dlamini upsets opposition MPs

Opposition party MPs on Wednesday were not satisfied with the non-appearance of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and her deputy at a critical meeting of Parliament’s social development portfolio committee.

Dlamini and Hendrietta Bogopane Zulu apologised for their absence, saying they had to attend a Cabinet meeting.

However, DA MP Lindy Wilson complained that the minister and deputy minister rarely appeared before the committee to account for their department’s work.

The committee was scheduled to discuss the department’s annual performance plan, which was signed off by Dlamini, her deputy and former director-general Zane Dangor, none of whom were present to answer questions by MPs. Acting director-general Nelisiwe Vilakazi made the presentation.

Opposition MPs asked that committee meetings be held on days that did not clash with Cabinet meetings, which normally take place on Wednesdays.