National

No-show Bathabile Dlamini upsets opposition MPs

03 May 2017 - 11:06 Linda Ensor
ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS

Opposition party MPs on Wednesday were not satisfied with the non-appearance of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and her deputy at a critical meeting of Parliament’s social development portfolio committee.

Dlamini and Hendrietta Bogopane Zulu apologised for their absence, saying they had to attend a Cabinet meeting.

However, DA MP Lindy Wilson complained that the minister and deputy minister rarely appeared before the committee to account for their department’s work.

The committee was scheduled to discuss the department’s annual performance plan, which was signed off by Dlamini, her deputy and former director-general Zane Dangor, none of whom were present to answer questions by MPs. Acting director-general Nelisiwe Vilakazi made the presentation.

Opposition MPs asked that committee meetings be held on days that did not clash with Cabinet meetings, which normally take place on Wednesdays.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Black First Land First leader lashes out at MPs
National
2.
Sibiya’s graft-busting unit has saved Joburg ...
National
3.
No-show Bathabile Dlamini upsets opposition MPs
National
4.
Parliament ‘misled’ on SA’s oil stockpile
National

Related Articles

MP seeks urgent committee meeting to discuss grants fiasco
National

Zuma king on ANC’s chessboard of pawns
Opinion

Public Protector probe into CPS social-security deal under way
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.