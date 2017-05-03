MPs concerned about funding for two new high courts

Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services has raised the alarm about financial constraints that could undermine the operation of Limpopo’s newly established High Court in Polokwane and Mpumalanga’s upcoming High Court in Mbombela.

President Jacob Zuma launched the High Court in Polokwane in November 2016, as part of the government’s efforts to make justice and legal resources more accessible to South Africans.

Chief financial officer at the Office of the Chief Justice Casper Coetzer told the committee in Parliament on Wednesday that the High Court in Polokwane was relatively easy to establish and operationalise but the Office of the Chief Justice was worried about the long-term operations of this high court as well as those of the High Court in Mbombela.

"Limpopo high court was easy to operationalise because of the capacity in lower divisions, but Mpumalanga does not have the capacity and will prove to be more difficult," said Coetzer.

Coetzer said the Office of the Chief Justice approached the Treasury on multiple occasions for support in giving long-term capacity to the new high courts to fulfil their functions. "The office has submitted requests to National Treasury for R90m to maintain services and expand them in Mpumalanga. We are hoping that this will be followed by another R91m and R95m in the outer years," he said.

He said staff had been appointed at the High Court in Polokwane, but budget increases could not be relied on to sustain new appointments immediately.

Committee member for the African Christian Democratic Party Steve Swart said the fact that there was no budget allocation to operationalise Mpumalanga’s high court so close to its completion was a cause for concern.

Committee member for the DA Werner Horn told the Office of the Chief Justice that it should not allow funds ring-fenced for training to be diverted or to go unspent. Committee member for the EFF Sam Matiase urged the office to root out forces that would bring the judiciary into disrepute.