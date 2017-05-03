She explained that some of the delays in issuing houses stemmed from delayed consultation processes‚ the lack of a database with veterans’ details, and legislative framework. A database system has since been established and Sisulu said she now has the power to over-ride legislature that hampered their efforts to give the vets housing.

The first people to receive houses would be destitute families of military veterans who had since died. Sisulu said there were houses, but not all were in the area where the military veterans resided: "We may not be able to provide you with houses where you live right now, but consider if you can move to that area." The majority agreed.

While the veterans had called for houses of 80m²‚ some of those available are only 40m². "Go there temporarily or on a permanent basis and we will give you the rest of money which is due to you. The house which is due to you is R188‚000; the houses which are built are worth R132‚000. This means you would be owed R53‚000 which you can use to extend the house to where you want it to be‚" Sisulu said.

Some of the military veterans said they wanted the option of building their own houses. Sisulu said the vets could exercise this option: "Those who have opted to build your own‚ you would need to agree to go where there is land."

Her office would also ensure the contractors building houses for the military veterans employ military veterans. Meanwhile‚ military veterans now formally employed and who had successfully obtained bonds, would not be left behind in the military housing project. Sisulu said those who were struggling to pay their bonds would be assisted. "It doesn’t make sense for the banks to take them. We will have an agreement with banks to buy the houses‚" Sisulu said.

Sisulu had taken to the podium shortly after one female military veteran had lashed out at Deputy Minister of Military Veterans‚ Kebby Maphatsoe. While the vets voiced their concerns‚ the woman, who identified herself as comrade Charmaine, told Maphatsoe that he had failed them. "You failed us Kirby [sic]!" she shouted‚ silencing the room. "Today we don’t have places to stay because of you‚" she added‚ leaving Maphatsoe stunned.

The military veterans claimed to have had their plight ignored for years on end. Others said it was a shame knowing that such matters were still issues 23 years into democracy: "We are not charity baskets‚ we are heroes of our revolution‚" one of the vets told delegates at the meeting.

TMG Digital