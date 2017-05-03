An infusion of drama characterised the high-profile corruption trial of former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer on Wednesday.

Defence lawyer Saleem Halday attacked the credentials and experience of forensic investigator and state witness Wynand Wessels.

State prosecutor Billy Downer asserted that Wessels had contributed to more than 35 investigations, with four of those cases ending in trial and seven with a plea bargain.

But this was quickly objected to by the defence, which argued that experience was not relevant to "elaborating on the evidence in chief".

Downer conceded that Wessels had often been "taken to task" about his experience as a forensic investigator.

On Tuesday, defence lawyer Johnny Nortje surprised the court when he put it to Wessels that two of Lamoer’s co-accused‚ Sharon Govender and her husband Collin‚ were relatives of another accused in the matter‚ businessperson Salim Dawjee.

The four‚ along with former police brigadier Darius van der Ross‚ are on trial at the High Court in Cape Town where they face 109 charges of corruption and money laundering.

Nortje told the court that it was not illegal for family members to enter into financial agreements without disclosing the agreement. He was referring to payments for cars‚ car hire‚ flights and pool maintenance, which Dawjee had paid for on behalf of the Govenders.

According to Nortje‚ the payments were not gifts but were part of agreements between the parties in which Dawjee was reimbursed.

He added that transactions where the Govenders’ children were beneficiaries should not be considered‚ because both of their children were adults and "could enter into any transaction they wished".

But Wessels said he included the transaction in his report‚ because "according to [corruption legislation], family members can receive gratification on your behalf".

"It is not for me to decide which transactions are corrupt. It is for me to put before the court to decide‚" said Wessels.

The trial continues.

TMG Digital