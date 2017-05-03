A "multitude" of cases involving foreign nationals are being postponed every day due to the unavailability of foreign-language interpreters. Now, the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court is holding an inquiry to determine who is liable for the lack of interpreters in courts in Gauteng.

The Justice Department’s Johannesburg cluster manager‚ Mangope Motaung‚ testified before the inquiry on Wednesday that the recruitment of foreign-language interpreters was not done to the "letter".

"This is an unfortunate situation. The problem with the current system [of recruitment] is that some of the foreign-language interpreters have not been trained for the services they provide because we do not have the expertise to train them in language proficiency," he said. "We don’t know that the people we recruit have the necessary skills [to interpret]."

He said the department has to accept the blame for the current situation. According to a court official, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation‚ the department terminated contracts of foreign-language interpreters as a "cost-cutting" measure in March.

He said the department did not make any alternative plans with regard to dealing with cases that need foreign-language interpreters‚ something Motaung confirmed in his testimony.

"When the contracts were terminated‚ a meeting should have been called to plan how to circumvent the problem‚" Motaung said.

"A multitude of cases are being postponed every day. There are currently no interpreters. Those accused persons are sitting and rotting in jail because there is no one to interpret in their languages. I can’t help because I don’t understand Igbo [a Nigerian language]," the official said.

Magistrate Hein Louw said he was holding the inquiry on behalf of all other magistrates to resolve the problems the courts were currently facing pertaining to the shortage of foreign-language interpreters.

TMG Digital