Black First Land First leader lashes out at MPs

MPs were on Wednesday given a fiery lesson in radical economic transformation by Andile Mngxitama, the national convener of the pro-Zuma lobby group Black First Land First, during public hearings on the transformation of the finance sector.

At one stage Mngxitama lashed out at the co-chair of the hearings — chairperson of the trade and industry committee Joan Fubbs — calling her a "fascist" for trying to apply time limits to his presentation.

Things deteriorated into a shouting match when co-chairperson Yunus Carrim asked Mngxitama to apologise to Fubbs.

Mngxitama threatened to beat Carrim up when he asked the Black First Land First delegation to leave the meeting. The two almost came to blows, with Mngxitama calling Carrim a "defender of white monopoly capitalism".

Mngxitama expressed support for the views of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s special adviser, Prof Chris Malikane, pertaining to white monopoly capital — which he said was "the single most important stumbling block to economic transformation".

"The South African economy is owned and controlled by a few white families — on top of that list are the Oppenheimers and the Ruperts," Mngxitama said.

He said white monopoly capital was inherently corrupt and anti-development. It included the banks and had also captured MPs in order that they voted against President Jacob Zuma during the no-confidence debate.

The courts were also captured by white monopoly capital and the highly concentrated media industry was very biased towards it, he said.

"Anyone who is seen as a threat to white monopoly capital is demonised," Mngxitama said. "We see it now with the unwarranted attacks on Prof Malikane."

He said there was no justification for the banks to close the accounts of Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments.

Mngxitama said white monopoly capital was the biggest beneficiary of state tenders, including those of South African Airways (SAA).

He called for a judicial commission of inquiry into banks and an increase in penalties for anticompetitive behaviour to equal 100% of turnover for each year of transgression.

A new national economic plan was needed that included expropriation of white monopoly capital establishments such as banks, insurance companies and mines; the establishment of a state bank within two years; nationalisation of the Reserve Bank; and land expropriation without compensation.

Mngxitama called on Gigaba to immediately terminate all government accounts with Absa, and to raise the percentage of state spending for black-owned businesses.

Finally, he urged that the finance minister stop talking to the "criminal credit rating agencies" and approach China for finance.