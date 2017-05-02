Now for the implementation of the Fica Bill

Zuma has had almost two months to sign the bill, which was readopted by Parliament at the end of February. In April, Casac threatened to approach the Constitutional Court if he did not sign it immediately.

Casac’s executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo, said on Monday that the next step was gazetting the bill and then the actual implementation of it.

"Obviously, the FATF meeting in June is the next point we need to look at and we will need to be able to report at the meeting that not only has the bill been signed but that steps are being taken to ensure speedy implementation of the key parts of the bill," he said. The DA raised concerns about the possibility of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delaying implementation of the legislation and called for clear time frames.

Gigaba’s spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete, however, said the minister had no intention of delaying implementation of the Fica Bill.

"The parliamentary process was clearly spelt out and our team is already beginning to work on that. It has started consultations and when they were in Parliament our deputy director-general … gave a very clear pathway and road map for the way forward on the Fica bill and one of those is drawing up regulations," he said.

The regulations would go through a consultation process.

Zuma sent the bill back to Parliament in 2016, six months after it was passed, because of concerns about the constitutionality of its provision for warrantless searches.

This was after the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF), launched by former government spokesman Mzwanele Manyi, lodged an objection over the bill’s constitutionality.

General secretary Luther Lebelo said the organisation would approach Gigaba and try to convince him not to rush into implementing the bill.

The Black Business Council (BBC), which had also raised concerns about the amendment bill, has welcomed its signing and urged the Treasury to apply it without fear or favour.