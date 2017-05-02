National

Johannesburg mayor’s first state of the city address will have ‘standard’ security

02 May 2017 - 19:18 Claudi Mailovich
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN
The City of Johannesburg is not anticipating any disruptions during mayor Herman Mashaba’s first state of the city address on Wednesday and will have "standard" security at the event. This is despite council meetings degenerating into chaos and bloodshed during the city’s Integrated Development Plan meeting in Midrand in April.

Last month, DA Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, who also leads a coalition government, was prevented from delivering his state of the city address after ANC councillors disrupted proceedings. He only succeeded in delivering the address hours after it was scheduled.

In both metros, the ANC lost power to an opposition coalition and has found itself having to navigate its way in the opposition benches. The ANC in Johannesburg has given its assurance there will be no disruptions at Wednesday’s sitting.

Jolidee Matongo, spokesperson for the ANC in the region, said the party’s caucus in the Johannesburg council will "engage" with Mashaba’s address, but the ANC does not expect much from him.

"We will afford ourselves the opportunity tomorrow to listen to what the mayor has to say. Go back home and prepare ourselves for the debate on Friday," Matongo said. "We will be 100% disciplined in council and make sure it proceeds as expected. If it does not proceed as expected, we deprive ourselves and those we represent of the opportunity to listen to what the mayor says and prepare ourselves to respond accordingly."

Mashaba’s spokesman, Tony Taverna-Turisan said there will be standard security at the address: "We hope that the opposition parties accept the outcomes of these [municipal] elections and allow the people to hear the state of the city address, which is a very important item on the national agenda for the city."

He said there was, however, no certainty as to the approach the ANC will take, adding that Mashaba’s address will highlight the mayor’s "unapologetic stance on being a pro-poor government". It will also have a strong focus on the strategic direction the city is to take.

Taverna-Turisan said Mashaba would elaborate on the extent of the challenges the city faces, as well as look at what has been achieved in the 10-point plan set out by Mashaba after he took office in 2016. He said the multi-party government wants to build a "city that recognises the forgotten people of Johannesburg".

© Business Day

