FSB investigates suspect trades ahead of Gordhan recall
The Financial Services Board looks at claims some traders shorted the rand amid allegations of insider trading
The Financial Services Board (FSB) is investigating certain foreign-exchange futures contracts amid allegations that insider trading took place ahead of the firing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.
In a letter to DA finance spokesman David Maynier, CEO of the board Dube Tshidi wrote that his organisation had received a report from the JSE on April 11 on the matter. The JSE reviewed trades that took place in that period.
“We are currently analysing both the report from the JSE as well as the article, which was published by Stuart Theobald of Intellidex. The investigation is ongoing,” Tshidi wrote.
JSE head of investor relations Michelle Joubert said that the JSE continuously reviewed all trades as a matter of course.
If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: FSB probes trades just before Gordhan recall
If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe
Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.
Please login or register to comment.