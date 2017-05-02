National

FSB investigates suspect trades ahead of Gordhan recall

The Financial Services Board looks at claims some traders shorted the rand amid allegations of insider trading

02 May 2017 - 05:52 Linda Ensor
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Financial Services Board (FSB) is investigating certain foreign-exchange futures contracts amid allegations that insider trading took place ahead of the firing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

In a letter to DA finance spokesman David Maynier, CEO of the board Dube Tshidi wrote that his organisation had received a report from the JSE on April 11 on the matter. The JSE reviewed trades that took place in that period.

“We are currently analysing both the report from the JSE as well as the article, which was published by Stuart Theobald of Intellidex. The investigation is ongoing,” Tshidi wrote.

JSE head of investor relations Michelle Joubert said that the JSE continuously reviewed all trades as a matter of course.

Did an insider bet on rand?

Spike in futures contracts hours before fall seen as circumstantial evidence of front running, but traders not sure
Markets
29 days ago

