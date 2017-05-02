FSB investigates suspect trades ahead of Gordhan recall

The Financial Services Board (FSB) is investigating certain foreign-exchange futures contracts amid allegations that insider trading took place ahead of the firing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

In a letter to DA finance spokesman David Maynier, CEO of the board Dube Tshidi wrote that his organisation had received a report from the JSE on April 11 on the matter. The JSE reviewed trades that took place in that period.

“We are currently analysing both the report from the JSE as well as the article, which was published by Stuart Theobald of Intellidex. The investigation is ongoing,” Tshidi wrote.