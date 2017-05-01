Gigaba’s economic advisor in hot water for ‘take up arms’ talk
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s economic advisor has suggested that people "take up arms" to achieve radical economic transformation in South Africa.
Professor Chris Malikane was speaking at the Blacks in Dialogue event on Saturday evening in Johannesburg.
City Press reported that he called for an amendment to the Constitution to nationalise key sectors of the economy.
"Did you think to transform is going to be nice?" he asked his audience. "We need a two-thirds majority to change the Constitution. Otherwise‚ to achieve what we want to achieve‚ we need to go that route [take up arms]. Let’s try two-thirds. I don’t like war."
Malikane recently appeared to irk Mbalula when he wrote an opinion piece in the Sunday Times that called for the "expropriation of white monopoly capitalist establishments such as banks‚ insurance companies‚ mines and other monopoly industries to industrialise the economy".
He also called for the establishment of a state bank to consolidate all state-owned financial institutions. The finance ministry was quick to respond to the economics professor from the University of the Witwatersrand‚ saying that he had spoken in his personal capacity. "The nationalisation of banks is not government policy‚" the ministry said.
Malikane was told not to air his views in public again.
Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier on Sunday called on Gigaba to act decisively and fire his advisor for crossing a "red line" by suggesting that people may resort to taking up arms to achieve radical economic transformation.
"These are exactly the kind of reckless statements that undermine investor confidence and discourage private sector investment‚ which are desperately needed to boost economic growth and create jobs in South Africa‚" he said.
"The minister must now try to save himself by acting decisively to stop the bleeding by immediately: making a public statement distancing himself from his economic advisor’s mad ideas; and firing Professor Chris Malikane as his economic advisor at National Treasury."
TMG Digital
