Gigaba’s economic advisor in hot water for ‘take up arms’ talk

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s economic advisor has suggested that people "take up arms" to achieve radical economic transformation in South Africa.

Professor Chris Malikane was speaking at the Blacks in Dialogue event on Saturday evening in Johannesburg.

City Press reported that he called for an amendment to the Constitution to nationalise key sectors of the economy.

"Did you think to transform is going to be nice?" he asked his audience. "We need a two-thirds majority to change the Constitution. Otherwise‚ to achieve what we want to achieve‚ we need to go that route [take up arms]. Let’s try two-thirds. I don’t like war."

Malikane recently appeared to irk Mbalula when he wrote an opinion piece in the Sunday Times that called for the "expropriation of white monopoly capitalist establishments such as banks‚ insurance companies‚ mines and other monopoly industries to industrialise the economy".

He also called for the establishment of a state bank to consolidate all state-owned financial institutions. The finance ministry was quick to respond to the economics professor from the University of the Witwatersrand‚ saying that he had spoken in his personal capacity. "The nationalisation of banks is not government policy‚" the ministry said.

Malikane was told not to air his views in public again.