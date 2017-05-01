Continuous chanting‚ singing and heckling from a crowd of union members in Bloemfontein has led to the main Worker’s Day celebration rally collapsing.

President Jacob Zuma was scheduled to speak‚ but the crowd did not allow Cosatu leadership to continue with the programme.

A short while ago‚ SACP Secretary General Blade Nzimande told TimesLIVE the decision to end the event without a single speech being heard was made by the Cosatu central executive committee‚ and Nzimande and Zuma concurred.