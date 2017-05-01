Magashule‚ speaking live on eNCA afterwards‚ acknowledged that it was "embarrassing" that some sections of the crowd did not allow tripartite alliance leaders to give any speeches.

"Indeed‚ it’s an embarrassment when the leadership is divided at national (level)‚" he said. This indicated that there was widespread division on the ground‚ he said.

Magashule called on national leaders in the alliance to "sit down and stop acting like they are in a theatre". He was adamant that the disruption was caused by people from outside the province.

Some people interviewed in the crowd suggested that the situation had become volatile due to the "arrogance" of Zuma who ignored calls by some unions not to speak there. Others said they were disappointed that the president was not allowed to speak.

The ANC in the province swiftly launched a counter attack after the disastrous event. Within minutes of Zuma leaving‚ ANC Free State spokesman Thabo Meeko told reporters that disrupters were "bused in".