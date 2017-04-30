Spy close to Zuma tipped as SA’s next ambassador to Japan

Rapport newspaper said on Sunday that Dhlomo had resigned from the department of social development in KwaZulu-Natal after an investigation found he had interfered in tender procedures. This was prior to his appointment as head of the SSA’s Special Operations Unit in 2012.

Rapport revealed in 2016 that he had authorised covert operations that benefited Zuma‚ such as sourcing documents abroad which allegedly implicated the president in arms deal corruption.

The presidency and SSA did not comment. Dhlomo was unavailable for comment.

