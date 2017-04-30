National

‘Chris Hani never had his Guptas’, says SACP

30 April 2017 - 13:31 Kyle Cowan
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande and ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe lay a wreath to mark the anniversary of the assassination of Chris Hani. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
The Gauteng chairperson of the South African Communist Party (SACP)‚ Joe Mpisi‚ has lashed out at President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family.

Mpisi was speaking at the party’s Chris Hani Commemoration event in the Boksburg City Hall on Sunday.

"Hamba Guptas‚ hamba! (Leave Guptas‚ leave)" was one of the chants he led before his opening remarks.

"The party took this initiative to celebrate our own Chris Hani day‚ because we don’t want this confusion that it becomes a government event and not an SACP event‚" Mpisi said.

He said a decision was taken that from now on‚ the SACP will celebrate the legacy of Hani separately every year from the state organised commemorations.

Mpisi‚ to raucous applause‚ reiterated the position of the SACP in calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

"Comrade Chris Hani never had his Guptas‚ he was an independent‚ focused and incorruptible leader‚" he said.

"Our decision as the Central Committee is that Comrade Jacob Zuma should step down with immediate effect. The ANC must do the right thing‚" Mpisi continued.

He also mentioned that the SACP had taken note of the large number of state intelligence officers who were monitoring the party’s leadership at events‚ such as the Kathrada Memorial.

"We have never seen such a large number of them [intelligence officers] at our events‚" he said.

"But to them I say‚ go back and tell them our party is strong.

"We are not confused‚ the SACP is an independent party and we won’t be told you can’t say this‚ and you can’t say that‚" Mpisi said.

SACP secretary general Blade Nzimande was at the event to deliver the keynote address‚ after which the leadership of the party would be visiting the gravesite of Chris Hani for a wreath laying ceremony.

