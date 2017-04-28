National

ARBITRATION

Vodacom claimant Nkosana Makate still not paid out

The "Please Call Me" inventor has not paid out anything for his SMS innovation by cellphone giant Vodacom despite court ruling in his favour

28 April 2017 - 05:53 Simphiwe Nkwali
Nkosana Makate at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Nkosana Makate at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

"Please Call Me" inventor, Nkosana Makate, is yet to receive a penny from cellphone giant Vodacom.

More than a year since the Constitutional Court ruled in his favour, Makate has not been paid anything for his SMS innovation, which he created when he was still employed by Vodacom more than 10 years ago.

In 2015, Makate took Vodacom to court, saying that he had invented the popular "Please Call Me" SMS service that the company introduced in 2001.

He demanded 15% of the proceeds of the service from Vodacom, including records of Vodacom’s UK-based parent company Vodaphone. This met heavy resistance.

However, Justice Chris Jafta’s judgment in 2016 ordered Vodacom to start compensation negotiations with Makate within 30 days of the judgment and determine a reasonable payout.

On Wednesday, Makate said he was "fine" with the progress made so far on the issue.

"It’s been a long battle that has taken its toll on me and my family. I’m a soldier and I will never give up," Makate said.

In June 2016, Sowetan reported that Makate and his then lawyers had filed affidavits at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria claiming that his previous lawyer, Christiaan Schoeman, was demanding half of Vodacom’s compensation.

At the time, Schoeman said he had lodged an urgent application to interdict and restrain Makate from appointing new lawyers to represent him in the negotiations with Vodacom.

The matter between Makate and Schoeman is in arbitration. Makate, who currently works as a financial director for the government, confirmed he was talking with Vodacom alone.

"I don’t have a lawyer. I am alone and I’m soldiering on. I stopped working with Schoeman a long time ago and I have not appointed anyone to negotiate on my behalf," he said.

Please Call Me tussle resumes after failed court bid

Vodacom will resume negotiations with Nkosana Makate over compensation for the Please Call Me idea, the cellular giant confirmed this week after the ...
Business
2 months ago

Files to find out what Vodacom owes 'not there'

Vodacom lacks most of the records required to determine how much it owes Nkosana Makate for the Please Call Me product, the cellular giant argues in ...
Business
2 months ago

Please Call Me with cash, inventor tells Vodacom

Vodacom is being accused of trying to shirk its obligation to pay Nkosana Makate for his Please Call Me invention after negotiations broke down two ...
Business
4 months ago

