National

Durban to rake in R155m from World Economic Forum

28 April 2017 - 13:07 Matthew Savides
A sign and logo of the World Economic Forum is seen at of the forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: AFP PHOTO/FABRICE COFFRINI
A sign and logo of the World Economic Forum is seen at of the forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: AFP PHOTO/FABRICE COFFRINI

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is likely to boost Durban’s economy by up to R155m‚ the KwaZulu-Natal government said on Friday. The three-day event takes place in the coastal city from Wednesday May 3.

"The estimated direct impact of hosting of the WEF Africa on KwaZulu-Natal will be at least R64m‚ with a total impact of some R155m‚" said provincial economic development‚ tourism and environmental affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala.

More than 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the event.

"The direct impacts are activities aligned with hosting of conferences and their contribution to the province’s GDP. These are receipts generated by hotels‚ tour operators‚ travel agents and restaurants," said the provincial premier, Senzo Mchunu. "The indirect impacts are due to the expenditure of participants and promoters of conventions and the jobs created as the result of hosting conferences."

The province is using big conferences to boost its economy. Mchunu said that business events in KwaZulu-Natal during this financial year are expected to raise R450m‚ "with a total macro-economic impact of about R1bn".

TMG Digital

Five points investors should know about the WEF meeting

Longer life expectancies and lower investment returns are probably the main investing challenge of the fourth industrial revolution, writes Paolo ...
Opinion
3 months ago

WEF Africa meeting will bring at least R64m to Durban

KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Sihle Zikalala says the city will host the World Economic Forum Africa meeting in May
Economy
3 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Man in ‘sniper assassination plot’ to be kept in ...
National
2.
Ndungane warns that the government will not give ...
National
3.
Lotus FM cheers possible end to SABC’s 90% local ...
National / Media
4.
Man accused of plotting to kill Jacob Zuma ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.