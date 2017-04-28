Gauteng premier David Makhura said the picture of Philip Ata Kgosana leading a march in Cape Town in 1960 "will forever be etched in our minds".

Makhura‚ speaking at Kgosana’s funeral at the Tshwane Events Centre on Friday‚ hailed the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) stalwart as one of the "great revolutionaries" to have emerged in the country.

"We remember him for his bravery‚ humility‚ integrity and his ruthless ethics‚ his critical mind and his consistency. He never wavered in his beliefs‚" Makhura said.

The premier said the current leader in government had a lot to learn from Kgosana about leading with humility.

At the age of 23‚ Kgosana led more than 30,000 people in an anti-pass protest. He was arrested and tried for incitement but fled SA while he was out on bail.

Kgosana was born in 1936 in Makapanstad in the northern Transvaal (Limpopo). He died on April 19.

