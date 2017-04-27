‘Our 1994 is coming in 2019,’ says Maimane
Opposition leaders on Thursday used their Freedom Day speeches to call for a co-ordinated effort to unseat the ANC in 2019, and put a coalition government in power.
Opposition party leaders, including the DA, COPE and the UDM, gathered in Tshwane to address a Freedom Day rally at the Caledonia Stadium. The groups, joined by civic groups and religious organisations, have reiterated calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down, promising co-ordinated resistance against the ANC under its current leadership.
Addressing scores of supporters from multiple opposition parties and civil organisations, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said he foresaw a new political formation taking power after national polls in 2019.
"It is now our time to say we look forward to a new future that has constitutionalism, that has non-racialism, that will defeat the curse of corruption," Maimane said.
"Our 1994 is coming in 2019," he said.
SA’s largest opposition parties, with the exception of the EFF, plan to march to the Union Buildings on Thursday. The groups have now formed a "Freedom Movement" that is planning rolling mass action and various protests, seeking support from broader society as well as from within the ANC to demand Zuma's removal.
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota said the ANC was filled with "many people ... who support the Constitution" and South Africans must push for a return to the principles of Constitutional Democracy.
"Zuma ceased to be President of this country when he violated the Constitution and broke his oath of office".
"Anyone who wants to run the affairs of this nation must follow the will of the people, black and white, as it is stated in our Constitution," Lekota said.
"We are here to show that SA must return to the Constitutional route that President Nelson Mandela opened and showed us," he said.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said challenges facing SA were "many and complex," with the party pushing for a "National Convention" that would seek to establish common ground among South African’s on issues.
"So far the response to the UDM’s call is encouraging. There is a clear expression of interest," said Holomisa. After consultation with opposition parties, Holomisa said he was steering a committee for the convention expected to meet on May 10.
Opposition parties are lobbying ANC MPs to break ranks and vote against Zuma during a yet-to-be scheduled vote of no-confidence in Parliament.
"In a few weeks we are going to be debating the motion of no confidence and on that day we face one of two choices. Either ANC MPs will choose Jacob Zuma or choose South Africa. Either they will choose corruption or they will choose clean government," Maimane said.
