‘Our 1994 is coming in 2019,’ says Maimane

Opposition leaders on Thursday used their Freedom Day speeches to call for a co-ordinated effort to unseat the ANC in 2019, and put a coalition government in power.

Opposition party leaders, including the DA, COPE and the UDM, gathered in Tshwane to address a Freedom Day rally at the Caledonia Stadium. The groups, joined by civic groups and religious organisations, have reiterated calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down, promising co-ordinated resistance against the ANC under its current leadership.

Addressing scores of supporters from multiple opposition parties and civil organisations, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said he foresaw a new political formation taking power after national polls in 2019.

"It is now our time to say we look forward to a new future that has constitutionalism, that has non-racialism, that will defeat the curse of corruption," Maimane said.

"Our 1994 is coming in 2019," he said.

SA’s largest opposition parties, with the exception of the EFF, plan to march to the Union Buildings on Thursday. The groups have now formed a "Freedom Movement" that is planning rolling mass action and various protests, seeking support from broader society as well as from within the ANC to demand Zuma's removal.

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota said the ANC was filled with "many people ... who support the Constitution" and South Africans must push for a return to the principles of Constitutional Democracy.