A Hawks statement about the arrest of a 23-year-old Pretoria man for allegedly plotting the assassinations of 19 South African politicians and prominent businesspeople has been labelled as "absurd" by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

"I thought it was absurd and quite fantastical and I really was astounded. It’s something you really battle to understand‚" Gareth Newham of the ISS said on Thursday.

"I don’t think it [the alleged assassinations plot] was a serious attempt‚" he said‚ saying it just did not seem plausible that anyone plotting a murder would approach businesses for money beforehand.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said the suspect‚ who is expected to appear in court on Friday‚ had lobbied private businesses for funding for his plot to the tune of R140m.

He called the venture the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance‚ Mulaudzi said.

"It could be someone who has mental health problems or it could be something being set up by Zuma supporters to make him look like a victim‚" Newham said.

Newham said it would be reassuring to receive a statement from the Hawks and trust that a professional investigation was being done and that no one in the topnotch crime investigations team was playing to a "political agenda".

"The way it is written… comes across as if they are trying to make out that there is this big plot against these people. Is it one person who is playing a game? Was he put up to it to throw a smokescreen?"

He said the lack of information‚ particularly about the motives of the so-called assassination plotter‚ was extremely interesting.

It is understood the "hit list" includes President Jacob Zuma and his son‚ Duduzane, as well as former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe‚ former MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane‚ Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚ former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen as well as the influential Gupta family.

None of these individuals was immediately available for comment.

The so-called coup plotter would appear on charges of conspiracy to commit murder in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ the Hawks said.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE