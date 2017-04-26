Outa in own probe of water infrastructure deals

Outa director for water and environment policy Julius Kleynhans said the organisation hoped to conduct a preliminary investigation, stemming from the work Makwetu did in 2016 when he probed water infrastructure projects.

"We are sensitive and relying on whistle-blower information. This is where the big money lies. Especially with the drought, it is easier to infiltrate the resources because of the disaster relief that leaves finances vulnerable to abuse," Kleynhans said.

Outa expected to release the preliminary report from its investigation within two weeks, he said. The group expected the department to give it an update on its integrated plan to tackle water challenges as well as establish a special programme management unit to monitor the implementation of the plan.

Water and sanitation spokesman Sputnik Ratau confirmed receipt of the request from Outa and said it would be given due consideration. "They have a right to follow whatever processes they deem necessary. They are taking this from engagement we have had with the auditor-general already."

The department incurred irregular expenditure of R1.8bn in the 2015-16 financial year and R60.3m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Makwetu said 74% of the irregular expenditure was related to payments to a contractor appointed by an implementing agent.