Mandela Bay deputy mayor lays charge of corruption against two senior officials

However, speaking at an impromptu media conference at the police station where he had just opened four cases‚ Bobani said the cases could affect Trollip.

They related to millions of rand spent on "allegedly dubious contracts entered into by Mettler and Zitumane", Bobani said. The contracts involved Mohlaleng Media and an ICT equipment company, he said.

The others relate to "an alleged dubious employment contract entered into between the municipality and a company at corporate services". Bobani said there was a suspicion of conflict of interest.

He also said the way a service provider was hired to implement Mscoa (a municipal accounting system) was dubious.

"This action that I have taken is consistent with the United Democrat Movement’s (UDM’s) commitment of rooting out corruption within the municipality and all organs of state‚" Bobani said. "This issue is now in the hands of law enforcement agencies‚ I will be following up on these cases to trace progress." Bobani said he would submit a motion to speaker Jonathan Lawack for Mettler and Zitumane to be suspended with immediate effect, while the charges were being investigated.

He added that the fourth case was in relation to the alleged illegal hacking of municipality servers. He refused to divulge details.

Bobani said: "Someone has to account. The buck stops with someone in terms of administration and it stops with someone when it comes to mayoral committee. Millions have been spent‚ I am being targeted here and I am not going to sit and do nothing." Bobani said he was chased out of a mayoral caucus meeting on Wednesday morning "because they felt I am not eligible to be part of the mayoral committee".

