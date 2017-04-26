National

Cape Peninsula University of Technology agrees to fix facilities after protests

26 April 2017 - 11:59 Petru Saal
A fireman rushes to a minibus set alight by Cape Peninsula University of Technology protesters on the Cape Town campus. File Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has agreed to fix facilities at one of its residences after students staged protests on Tuesday.

An agreement has been reached between CPUT management and students after they handed over a memorandum demanding that amenities at the Woodstock residence be fixed.

The university has agreed to fix the broken stove plates‚ add new laundry facilities and address the lack of wi-fi "as a matter of urgency" at the New Market Junction Residence.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: "CPUT management and staff from the residence department are in possession of the memorandum of demands handed over by students this morning. Our team will now be liaising directly with the landlord of the residence in question and try and resolve some of the issues."

TMG Digital

