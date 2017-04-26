Alleged swindler appears in court after being on the run for two years

A businessperson who was nabbed by the Hawks at a hide-out in a posh Cape Town suburb after being on the run for more than two years appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday, facing multiple charges of fraud.

Michayla Kogie Mentoor‚ of Amanzimtoti‚ is accused of conning several small business owners in KwaZulu-Natal out of more than R2m.

Magistrate Christobel Mazibuko remanded Mentoor in custody until May 3 for a bail application.

The court was told Mentoor was a chronic diabetic and was on medication. She was arrested last Thursday in the upmarket suburb of Bishops Court in Cape Town.

"Mentoor, who has been on the run for over two years, was nabbed at her hide-out. It is alleged that Mentoor masqueraded as a consultant from the Department of Trade and Industry and conned several small business owners in KwaZulu-Natal of over R2m.

"She allegedly promised the unsuspecting victims that she would help fast-track their applications for funding to start or expand their entities. Consequently she would then produce fraudulent approval letters purportedly from the Department of Trade and Industry and collect a fee for her efforts‚" said Hawks Capt Lloyd Ramovha.

Ramovha said further investigations had established that she had an outstanding 2013 warrant of arrest from the Randburg Magistrate’s Court for similar allegations, with potential losses to the tune of more than R60m.

