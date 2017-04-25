Professor Mongane Wally Serote‚ the liberation struggle poet and ANC stalwart‚ says South Africans should continue to protest and demand respect from the government. "It is correct for people of SA to protest and demand the respect of their rights‚ freedom and peace," he said on Monday night after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) at its Auckland Park campus.

His comments come after mass protests across the country in the past few weeks, aimed at putting pressure on President Jabob Zuma to step down.

Serote was commended for his outstanding contributions to literature and philosophy in SA. His celebrated works include the two poems, City Johannesburg and Alexandra‚ as well as the novel To Every Birth Its Blood (1981)‚ based on the 1976 Soweto uprising. He has also published a collection of award-winning poetry.

Serote told TMG Digital that his literary breakthrough came after reading the novel Things Fall Apart by the Nigerian author Chinua Achebe: "I used to imitate and emulate Western authors because I did not believe that I could write about us‚ until that book. So I want to urge young people of this country to read everything and write."

If he were to write a poem on the current political and economic conundrum‚ he would title it Allah SA‚ which, he said, demonstrates a "spiritual battle" faced by the people.

Alex Broadbent‚ UJ professor of philosophy and executive dean of the faculty of humanities, described Serote as "a true African intellectual in the tradition of the African philosophic sage" and a profoundly wise person: "He is the embodiment of philosophy as the love of wisdom‚ in the context of both traditional and modern Africa."

In a concerned voice‚ Serote left his audience with the question: "When will SA be a part of Africa?"