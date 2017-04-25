State capture is wrong‚ whether it is done by the Oppenheimers or the Guptas, said ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

Zikalala, speaking at a public lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Monday evening, was also dismissive of recent protests against President Jacob Zuma.

The lecture centred on unpacking state capture‚ white monopoly capital‚ radical economic transformation and the civil society protests.

Zikalala‚ who is also the MEC for economic development‚ tourism and environmental affairs‚ was part of a panel that also included UKZN academic Dr Lubna Nadvi and the Active Citizen Movement’s Rajeshwar "Fish" Maharaj.

Zikalala argued that the notion of state capture arose primarily when contending forces pursuing "antagonistic interests" entered a permanent struggle for influence and control of the state.

"State capture is wrong‚ whether done by the Oppenheimers or the Guptas. No member of the ANC should praise both families‚" he said.

Zikalala said the country should move away from the notion that when the state conducted itself in an untoward manner‚ it was labelled "corruption"‚ but when the corporate sector did the same‚ it was termed "collusion".

Nadvi agreed with Zikalala‚ saying the phenomenon of state capture was not a new one.

"However‚ it has manifested itself in a very particular way over the last several years. This has resulted in the ruling party losing support and confidence of the people as it appears that it is largely ANC members who have been captured by business interests‚" she said.

She agreed criticism against white monopoly capital was legitimate and needed to be addressed.

But Nadvi was wary of public protests‚ saying people would have to decide whether they were going to protest until all their demands were met.

"The government and the ruling party will have to decide whether to carry on with the status quo or listen to the people‚" she said.

There were howls in the audience when Maharaj argued that it was not only whites who had captured the state and that there were also black establishments.

He singled out businessmen Roy Moodley and Vivian Reddy‚ who are alleged to have benefited financially from their political relationships.

Maharaj also called for a review of electoral laws.

He said recent public protests should be viewed in a serious light because people were angry.

Zikalala shot back during the discussion‚ saying the "televised anger" was possibly just 10% of that in townships and rural areas.

"People in townships are very‚ very angry. People wake up in the morning up until the end of the day without working and those people are very angry. And‚ for me‚ these are the people we should be more concerned about‚" he said.

