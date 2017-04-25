Home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize intends to clear bottlenecks

To this end, the Department of Home Affairs will train its officials at its college and use the sector education and training authorities (Setas).

"The department has a college, which was initially unable to take off. In some areas, officials [will] benefit from the Setas in upgrading their skills.

"When it comes to our college, we need to find experts who will interact with officials to develop professional standards through an accredited module," says Mkhize. She wants to synchronise these efforts with the Department of Trade and Industry’s "one-stop shop" for investors looking to travel to the country for business and investment reasons.

Before leaving to assume his position as minister of finance, Gigaba told Parliament in a written response that home affairs had finalised 84.7% of critical skills applications in four days to a month.

"Critically skilled migrants are also allowed to sojourn for 12 months prior to securing employment to determine whether they will be interested in working and staying in the republic on a longer term," Gigaba wrote in a response to a written question in Parliament.

When it comes to refugees and asylum seekers, Mkhize says that the proposed processing centres will not undermine refugees and asylum seekers’ rights. Instead, she says, these centres will serve to protect refugees and asylum seekers’ rights once they are allowed into SA.

"If you throw people into communities before they are sorted out, their risks are higher. Their rights are given but not protected. Their children’s rights to education are even in jeopardy. People must be given critical information and ongoing learning," she said.

Roshan Dadoo, of the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in SA, says: "We feel the white paper and the bill imply that people will be detained, because they cannot leave until their applications have been determined."