Former Durban city manager still wants answers about interview

Former Durban city manager Sibusiso Sithole believes there is a "toxic environment" within the council he headed for five years — and insists he will not go back to work there. This is despite his seeking answers on why he scored so badly during the interview process that saw him replaced earlier this year.

Sithole told TMG Digital that he would approach KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube if he does not get clarity on why he scored so badly.

Sithole, who was replaced by former Transnet port manager Sipho Nzuza, wrote to the eThekwini municipality seeking an explanation as to how he was scored the fourth lowest among the interviewed candidates. This was despite Sithole having extensive experience in local government and several qualifications‚ including two master’s degrees‚ and is studying towards a PhD. It was also the job he held for five years before his contract ran out in December 2016.

However, he has not received any response from the municipality — more than three months after his contract expired.

On Tuesday, Sithole said that if he does not get answers from the municipality he would "have to ask similar questions from the MEC as to whether she also applied her mind to these issues". "You can’t say that someone who has my experience in a local government context and who was involved in crafting the local government legislation [and] even at national level scores less than other people. It’s impossible‚" he said.

He also questioned the credibility of the interview process: "What else would you be saying that I lack if you are objective, and we have always been fighting that we must professionalise local government, which means that you must give credence to people who have been in the field?"

But Sithole has made it clear he does not want to go back to his old job in the municipality: "I am not raising these things because I want to go back there because the environment‚ as far as I’m concerned‚ is too toxic. But there must be a credible process that guides issues."

He said the municipality was paralysed as many senior people were resigning "and the question is why and who will be left behind". "We need credible administrators all the time for the functioning of the municipality. I still need answers politically as to how the process should be done. The process, as I say, was not credible."

Sithole said that according to regulations there must be an independent person who is a local government expert during an interview process for a senior position, such as that of a municipal manager: "That’s why I am still saying that I want to understand ... that if somebody looks at [my] CV, will they arrive at the same conclusion?"

The mayor’s spokesman confirmed they had received a complaint from Sithole but that the municipality has decided not to discuss the matter through the media.

TMG Digital