Ntlemeza seeks interdict against Mbalula to return to job as Hawks head

Acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane ordered to issue a warrant of arrest should he not return state vehicle and cellphone or should he arrive at work

24 April 2017 - 20:43 Nce Mkhize
Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza’s lawyers say they will be heading to the High Court in Pretoria seeking an urgent interdict preventing Police Minister Fikile Mbalula from interfering with Ntlemeza’s right to return to work.

They say they have acceded to Mbalula’s demand that Ntlemeza return his state vehicle and cellphone but they insist he is entitled to return to work until his appeal against the high court order that his appointment as Hawks head is invalid has been heard.

Mbalula has since appointed an acting Hawks head, Ntlemeza’s deputy Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata after the high court dismissed Ntlemeza’s application for leave to appeal against its earlier ruling that his appointment be reviewed.

Mbalula said on Monday Ntlemeza had arrived at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the morning and demanded that he be given a state vehicle. Ntlemeza was "roaming the streets of Pretoria" in the Hawks vehicle, he said.

The minister said if Ntlemeza again entered the Hawks’ head office in Pretoria he will be arrested. Mbalula also said he had ordered acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane to institute a warrant of arrest against Ntlemeza should he not return the state vehicle and cellphone or should he arrive at work.

But on Monday night Advocate Comfort Ngidi, Ntlemeza’s lawyer, said they had informed Mbalula he should not interfere with their client if he reports for duty and that they will be taking the matter up in court.

Ngidi said they believe Mbalula had interpreted the court ruling wrongly. Ntlemeza had appealed not only against the court ruling but also against the ruling that he be removed immediately as the head of the directorate. "We will be heading to the High Court in Pretoria tomorrow [Tuesday] morning to get an urgent court interdict preventing the minister from preventing my client from returning to work. We contend that since my client is appealing against the two court decisions, he has every right to return to work and fulfil his duties as the head of the Hawks.

"We think the minister received wrong legal counsel on this matter and interpreted the law erroneously. If you appeal against a decision that decision ceases to exist until the appeal is dealt with.

"Even if the court decision existed, it is wrong for the minister to tell my client he cannot return to work. He is still in the employ of the Hawks and if they want to take action against him they cannot use the court ruling. They have to start a separate, internal Hawks process to deal with that matter… My client will be going to court fight this," Ngidi said.

Mbalula’s spokesman Vuyo Mhaga was not available for comment on whether the minister will oppose Ntlemeza’s court application on Tuesday.

