Ntlemeza seeks interdict against Mbalula to return to job as Hawks head

Ngidi said they believe Mbalula had interpreted the court ruling wrongly. Ntlemeza had appealed not only against the court ruling but also against the ruling that he be removed immediately as the head of the directorate. "We will be heading to the High Court in Pretoria tomorrow [Tuesday] morning to get an urgent court interdict preventing the minister from preventing my client from returning to work. We contend that since my client is appealing against the two court decisions, he has every right to return to work and fulfil his duties as the head of the Hawks.

"We think the minister received wrong legal counsel on this matter and interpreted the law erroneously. If you appeal against a decision that decision ceases to exist until the appeal is dealt with.

"Even if the court decision existed, it is wrong for the minister to tell my client he cannot return to work. He is still in the employ of the Hawks and if they want to take action against him they cannot use the court ruling. They have to start a separate, internal Hawks process to deal with that matter… My client will be going to court fight this," Ngidi said.

Mbalula’s spokesman Vuyo Mhaga was not available for comment on whether the minister will oppose Ntlemeza’s court application on Tuesday.