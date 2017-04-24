IDC commits billions of rand for black industrialists

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has granted R2.3bn in loans and R562m in equity financing to black industrialists, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel says.

This brought its total commitment to the black industrialists programme — one of the pillars of the government’s drive radically to transform the ownership and control of the economy — to R3.3bn, the minister said on Monday.

The IDC had a special programme to support black industrialists, with a capital allocation of R23bn that Patel said was "a significant pool of capital that is available at concessionary rates to black South Africans who seek to invest in sustainable businesses in productive sectors of the economy".

But Black Business Council secretary-general George Sebulela said that much more needed to be done to accelerate the black industrialists programme. A far larger injection of capital both by the government and its entities and the private sector was required. Also, there needed to be a dedicated investment mandate formulated specifically for black industrialists. Government needed to use its enormous procurement budget of more than R500bn annually to contract black industrialists over the long term.

Big, long-term government contracts needed to be ring-fenced for black industrialists as this would make it easier for them to raise capital. Department of Trade and Industry officials have pointed to the difficulties faced by statesupported black industrialists when demand from their single state-owned enterprise clients falls off. This has happened to suppliers to Transnet’s infrastructure development programme, which has been cut back in line with the slowdown in economic growth.

In addition to IDC loan and equity financing, grant funding for the black industrialists programme is also provided by the Department of Trade and Industry, which had approved about R577m in grants for 27 projects by mid-February.

The National Empowerment Fund, the Public Investment Corporation and the Land Bank are also involved in financing black industrialists.

The department plans to speed up the black industrialists programme this year to achieve 100 projects by the end of 2017-18. Originally, it had a target of 30 a year for the first two years.

President Jacob Zuma has hailed the programme as "critical" to achieving the radical transformation required to deracialise ownership and control of the economy.