Transport department aims at mandatory prison sentence for drunk driving

The minister also said he would set his sights on companies in the coach-bus as well as logistics and trucking sectors. He said in fatal accidents involving buses and trucks companies left their drivers to face prosecution when the companies failed to maintain their own vehicles.

"We should not perpetuate the message that when we talk about incidences of fatalities by buses and trucks we [only] blame the drivers. The operators must also answer because in many of these cases the vehicles in the accident were not well maintained or had faulty brakes," he said.

Deputy minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said there was little to celebrate in the statistics. She said the bus driver strike during the Easter weekend may have contributed to fatalities, as road users who would have taken a bus used private cars and taxis.

"I believe the bus strike contributed to this. It increased the number of private cars and taxis that were on our roads and travelled during Easter. These vehicles contributed to fatalities and crashes. The contribution of buses decreased [in 2017]," said Chikunga.

Road Traffic Management Corporation CEO Makhosi Msibi said the Department of Justice was consulting magistrates on the adjustments to the law in terms of road traffic offences and said the public would also be allowed to make an input.

"The Department of Justice has to reconsider reclassifying the traffic offences, particularly drunken driving and negligent driving. We are requesting a minimum sentence mandatory for two years. The consultation has now resulted in us speaking to magistrates and it will go to public consultation soon," said Msibi.

Maswanganyi said the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill as well as adjustments to the Electronic National Administration Traffic Information System would also assist in deterring poor road behaviour by motorists.