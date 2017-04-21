The police watchdog has filed a damning affidavit that details how an investigation against national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane unfolded.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) filed the affidavit by its investigator‚ Mandlakayise Mahlangu‚ in the North Gauteng High Court late on Thursday.

Sketching how the investigation began‚ Mahlangu’s affidavit includes allegations that Phahlane tried to intimidate witnesses in order to block the investigation.

The document states that private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan alerted investigators to potentially serious corruption allegations.

“On November 1 [last year] the investigative team was constituted…. O’Sullivan confirmed to me that he had evidence and could locate witnesses to support his allegations.”

In the weeks that followed investigators learnt how Phahlane had allegedly paid his home builder and subcontractors in cash‚ Mahlangu says.