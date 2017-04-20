Jacob Zuma warned to sign Fica bill

If SA does not get the Fica bill on its statute books by June it could be declared delinquent by task force, creating difficulties for SA’s banks in their relationships with foreign banks. Such relationships are vital to effect payment for imports and exports. The first deadline in February was missed.

It is important for SA to demonstrate its commitment to the sound financial management of the economy, especially in the wake of the recent credit ratings downgrades which indicated a lack of international confidence in SA’s fiscal prudence. The president sent the bill back to Parliament late in 2016, after a delay of about six months, because of his concerns over the constitutionality of a provision for warrantless searches.

Observers said on Wednesday there was no reason for Zuma’s long delay as he only had to satisfy himself on the single issue of warrantless searches and not the bill in its entirety, which he had considered previously. "The time is completely reasonable for the president to have signed the bill by now," Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis said.

Banking Association of SA MD Cas Coovadia said: "There are not any constitutional issues involved."

By not promulgating the bill SA was sending out the message that it was not serious about dealing with money laundering and the financing of terrorism.