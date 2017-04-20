BLSA bemoans Gigaba road show sans business and labour

It is always better for Team SA to present the investment case for the country before international investors than for an individual to do so alone, says Business Leadership SA (BLSA) chairman Bonang Mohale.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is embarking on his inaugural international road show without business or labour, as has come to be tradition. It has now come to light that business and labour were not invited to go along.

Mohale said: "It’s always better when you put Team SA forward but this time it seems it just wasn’t possible. We hope the investors will understand.

"I think we shouldn’t read too much into it. It hasn’t even been a month yet and Gigaba has hit the ground running.

"[The timing of] this trip did not [allow for] enough time to rebuild the trust broken down by government," said Mohale.

Gigaba will meet with business and labour next week when he returns to SA.