State’s ICT plan may benefit small business

Small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) will be the major beneficiaries of government’s ambitious ICT road map that seeks to digitise most public services.

The Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services has called for input on the national e-strategy, e-government and ICT SMME support strategies.

The strategy was aimed at unlocking business opportunities and creating an enabling business and administrative environment for SMMEs in the ICT sector, department spokesman Siya Qoza said.

According to the national e-strategy published in the Government Gazette, the plan will support South African industries and in particular SMMEs and identify for them opportunities in the government procurement of hardware, software and applications. Government will prioritise collaboration with local companies in the procurement and use of technology.