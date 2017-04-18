Controversial Durban metro police chief, Eugene Nzama — who claims he has been sidelined by city managers — has approached the Durban High Court to wrest back command and control of the city’s cops.

In a lengthy affidavit before the court‚ Nzama told how he had been "rendered ineffectual" by former city manager, S’bu Sithole and his acting replacement‚ Dumisile Nene.

Nzama has been at the helm of the city police since 2002‚ having staved off several attempts to run him out of office. He has been embroiled in public disputes with the South African Municipal Workers Union over allegations that include maladministration‚ corruption‚ nepotism‚ favouritism and harassment of taxi drivers.

During his tenure, the metro police effectively revolted‚ embarking on a public strike.

"I submit that the second respondent [Nene] and her predecessor [Sithole] have rendered my position as the head of metro police ineffectual, which has profoundly affected my dignity and my ability to carry out my duties‚" he wrote. Nzama wants Nene to "recognise‚ respect and restore" his roles and responsibilities, which he says have been "usurped".

In his affidavit‚ he said his duties were "drastically reduced" when Sithole took control and he was forced to report directly to Sithole. "The municipal manager [Sithole] began to over-rule decisions I made and the second respondent [Nene] has continued with this obstructive modus operandi."

Chief among Nzama’s gripes is the appointment of his deputy‚ Steve Middleton: "I was entirely excluded from the process of short-listing the candidates … despite my pointing out the applicable law, I was ignored … leading to the appointment of a deputy head. This newly appointed deputy head now receives instructions directly from the second respondent [Nene]‚ in effect rendering me ineffectual and preventing me from fulfilling my duties."

In responding papers‚ attorneys for the municipality said Nzama had lodged a complaint with the bargaining council using the same legal basis‚ which had not yet been resolved. They asked the court to dismiss Nzama’s application or stay it until the bargaining council makes a ruling.

The matter was not argued and was adjourned without a date.

