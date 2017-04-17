Thousands of Pietermaritzburg residents have spent the Easter weekend without electricity as city officials scrambled to restore power to the provincial capital on Monday.

A fault at a substation is believed to have caused the outage‚ which plunged homes into darkness on Saturday evening.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said that the body was doing all that it could to restore power‚ pointing to "ageing infrastructure" as a potential cause of the outage.

"We have infrastructure that is old and that is something that we are looking at. This is not a simple fault that can just be turned around so we have had to call technicians in to assess the problem."

Mafumbatha said that they were expected to report back on Monday‚ giving an indication on how long the fault would take to fix.

"This is issue is affecting several suburbs‚ we are working on it‚" she said.

Wembley resident Steve Crosly said that his family was pushing through and had adopted a style of living akin to camping.

"We have all our camping equipment out and that is how we are getting by for now‚" he said.

"Our freezer and our deep freeze are now defrosting and the last of the hot water was used this morning but we are hanging on. The power went out on Saturday and right now the neighbourhood is basically abuzz with the sound of generators.

"Easter was a bit difficult but we made a plan by cooking on braais and it was a makeshift affair‚" Crosly said.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE