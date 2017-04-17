Police intervene in standoff between Chatsworth residents and land invaders

He said residents were not against blacks living in the area, but opposed the development of informal settlements with its concomitant rise in crime, hygiene problems and a fall in property values.

A highly charged public meeting in Shallcross last Wednesday heard land invaders were planning to occupy all available vacant land and residents had to unite and form neighbourhood watches to prevent it.

"Many residents were galvanised into forming a neighbourhood watch after seeing what informal settlements have done to other neighbouring areas. This is not a racist act but one that protects the area and investments in properties," Govender said.

Residents from the Bottlebrush informal settlement retaliated last week by burning tyres and barricading roads linking Crossmoor and Shallcross to highways. They demanded to be allowed onto vacant land.

One Bottlebrush resident, who said his newly built shack was one of those torn down by Crossmoor residents, told Business Day on Monday they had decided to invade the vacant land that belongs to the government.

"This is government land and there is no way that we will be constrained in a small informal settlement when land is available nearby. We have a right to land just like the Indian residents have. Why must we suffer?

"We will do it [invade land] again until the government builds us decent houses. Even those people who are complaining about land invasion were provided [with] this land by the government," he said.

The SAPS and metro police said they were watching the situation closely. Metro police superintendent Sibonelo Mchunu said their units and the land invasion units had responded often. They were constantly monitoring the area, Mchunu said.