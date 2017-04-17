The DA says it is concerned by reports over the weekend that axed Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza is planning to ignore the law and go back to work on Tuesday.

To do so would be to act with impunity‚ just like Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ the former chief operating officer of the SABC‚ DA spokesman on police matters Zakhele Mbhele said on Monday.

This could not be allowed‚ and new acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata must ensure that Ntlemeza is barred entry into the building if he tries such a stunt‚ Mbhele said.

"The important work of the Hawks cannot be curtailed further by any unlawful actions by Ntlemeza.

"We will continue to push for an independent crime-fighting leadership that we can have full confidence in and that is not to be plagued by political interference. South Africa deserves nothing less."