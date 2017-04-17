Ntlemeza must not be allowed to flout the law, says DA
Party concerned by reports over the weekend that axed Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza is planning to go back to work on Tuesday
The DA says it is concerned by reports over the weekend that axed Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza is planning to ignore the law and go back to work on Tuesday.
To do so would be to act with impunity‚ just like Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ the former chief operating officer of the SABC‚ DA spokesman on police matters Zakhele Mbhele said on Monday.
This could not be allowed‚ and new acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata must ensure that Ntlemeza is barred entry into the building if he tries such a stunt‚ Mbhele said.
"The important work of the Hawks cannot be curtailed further by any unlawful actions by Ntlemeza.
"We will continue to push for an independent crime-fighting leadership that we can have full confidence in and that is not to be plagued by political interference. South Africa deserves nothing less."
City Press on Sunday quoted Ntlemeza as saying he remains in charge and that only Parliament can remove him. He also said he intended in his own capacity to appeal against a High Court decision that reviewed and set aside his appointment as head of the elite police unit.
Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula reiterated on Sunday that Ntlemeza must vacate his office immediately as he was ordered to do by the court.
The DA has also called on Matakata to take steps to immediately investigate several important and long neglected cases.
Mbhele said the party hoped that the new acting Hawks boss would act with integrity in her new position and prioritise the needs of South Africa by ensuring that the Hawks functioned as an independent organised crime-fighting unit.
"Previous interference in the Hawks as a vehicle to carry out various political agendas cannot be allowed to persist. Indeed in the face of growing state capture across government these investigations are more pertinent now than ever‚" Mbhele said.
Specifically‚ the following issues‚ all of which were referred to the Hawks by the DA needed urgent investigation:
- State Security Minister David Mahlobo, for links with illegal rhino horn trading;
- The Gupta family for allegedly offering ministerial positions to amongst others‚ Mcebisi Jonas‚ Vytjie Mentor and Des Van Rooyen;
- The Gupta family for kickbacks from Transnet and Neotel contracts that they allegedly laundered through holding company Homix;
- Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the Gupta family‚ for the Eskom-Tegeta-Optimum Coal deal;
- Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Danny Jordaan and others for the Fifa bribery scandal;
- Linda Mti for awarding over R2bn worth of tenders irregularly to Bosasa;
-Defence Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Ngqakula‚ for smuggling a Burundian national‚ Michelle Wege‚ into the country;
-Former Energy Minister Tina Joematt-Petersen‚ for the sale of our entire strategic oil reserve by the Strategic Fuel Fund;
-Dudu Myeni for gross mismanagement of‚ and financial losses at SAA;
-Baleka Mbete for allegedly accepting a bribe from mining company Gold Fields.
TMG Digital
