'Robbery? What robbery?' State uses bizarre incident to give Dlamini-Zuma bodyguards
Government using an alleged robbery attempt near a boutique hotel in Johannesburg, to justify protection for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
16 April 2017 - 09:01 AM
The government is using an alleged robbery attempt near a boutique hotel in Houghton, Johannesburg, to justify providing taxpayer-funded protection for presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed the incident, but would not say whether that was the reason the state is providing presidential bodyguards to Dlamini-Zuma.
