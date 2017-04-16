'Robbery? What robbery?' State uses bizarre incident to give Dlamini-Zuma bodyguards

The government is using an alleged robbery attempt near a boutique hotel in Houghton, Johannesburg, to justify providing taxpayer-funded protection for presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed the incident, but would not say whether that was the reason the state is providing presidential bodyguards to Dlamini-Zuma.

