Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga should come out and defend public schools against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s baseless attack on them this weekend‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

ANC presidential-hopeful Dlamini-Zuma reportedly claimed it was not surprising that learners thought the ANC was corrupt and useless‚ because this is what they were being taught at school.

"Dlamini-Zuma’s comments can only be interpreted as a direct attack on Minister Motshekga‚ since it’s the Minister’s job to ensure that the curriculum is appropriate and that schools are not politicised.

"It is therefore incumbent on Minister Motshekga to set Dlamini-Zuma straight on what is being taught in South African classrooms‚" said DA spokesman on basic education Gavin Davis.

He added that if the minister happened to agree with Dlamini-Zuma‚ then she needed to explain how she had allowed public schools become a hotbed of anti-ANC sentiment under watch.

"Either way‚ Minister Motshekga needs to protect the integrity of the school system by making a public statement on the matter.

"When all is said and done‚ we know the real reason why people in South Africa think the ANC is corrupt. And it has nothing to do with the school system.

"People think the ANC is corrupt for the simple reason that the ANC is actually corrupt. No amount of deflection from Dlamini-Zuma or anybody else is going to change that‚" Davis asserted.

TMG Digital