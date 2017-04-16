National

Mbalula orders Ntlemeza to vacate his office immediately

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has given former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza to vacate the office immediately as he was ordered to do by the High Court

16 April 2017 - 14:44 PM Neo Goba
Berning Ntlemeza. Picture: SOWETAN

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has given former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza a strict instruction to vacate the office immediately as he was ordered to do by a court.

This follows a unanimous decision of a full bench in the High Court in Pretoria‚ which reviewed and set aside Ntlemeza’s appointment as head of the Hawks.

Mbalula’s order comes amid reports that Ntlemeza is refusing to vacate his office and insisting that he will report for work on Tuesday morning.

City Press reported on Sunday that Ntlemeza was saying he remains in charge and that only Parliament can remove him. He also said he intended in his own capacity to appeal against the High Court decision.

Lobby groups, the Helen Susan Foundation and Freedom Under Law‚ had argued that he was not fit and proper to hold office.

Judge Elias Matojane ruled in 2015 that Ntlemeza was dishonest and lacked integrity and honour because he tried to mislead the court.

"He must just vacate in peace‚ he doesn’t need the drama. He’s an old man so he must go home‚ relax and look after his children.

"This is not the Bold and the Beautiful‚ if he understands the law properly he will understand his place. He doesn’t have to write to me‚ he and his lawyers must write to the court. If they are well educated and not illiterate in terms of the law‚ they will understand that they don’t have to write to me‚" said Mbalula.

Mbalula was speaking at the Soshanguve police station north of Tshwane on Sunday‚ following the killing of a police officer and the wounding of another in an attack in Soshanguve‚ on Friday.

The minster urged Ntlemeza to respect the rule of law as he was only implementing a court decision.

