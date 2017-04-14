Dlamini-Zuma returned from Addis Ababa on March 15 after a handover process to her successor‚ Moussa Faki Mahamat‚ who was elected in January. During her tenure at the commission‚ she was afforded the status and protocol of a head of state‚ which included a huge security contingent.

In South Africa‚ she was given presidential protection services‚ which are usually extended to the serving president‚ deputy president and former presidents.

The SAPS said: “In terms of the PPU’s mandate‚ protection is provided to the President and Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa‚ former Presidents‚ foreign heads of state and their spouses. The Chairperson of the African Union is afforded courtesies given by DIRCO with the status of President and while serving in that capacity‚ Dr Dlamini-Zuma was provided protection according to this prescript.

“Further protection is being provided to the former African Union Chairperson informed by the outcome of a security assessment conducted and ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her person.”

Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS‚ Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane‚ to whom the PPU reports‚ said: “For security reasons‚ the SAPS will not discuss or deliberate on any details of the security afforded to Dr Dlamini-Zuma‚ or in relation to the mentioned threat and security assessment. That in itself would constitute a breach of security.”

TMG Digital