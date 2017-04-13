Ipid is gathering a team to investigate corruption claims against Ntlemeza

"The allegations against Gen Ntlemeza are serious and range from defeating the ends of justice to corruption. Such serious allegations warrant investigation."

Dlamini added: "A team is being assembled to initiate the relevant investigation. No time frame is set for the completion of the investigation."

Ntlemeza was effectively relieved of his position as head of the Hawks on Wednesday after his earlier dismissal was enforced by the High Court in Pretoria.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that several cases submitted by the city to the Hawks for investigation had mysteriously stalled. One of the cases involves fraud and corruption implicating 105 city officials and losses to the city amounting to R14.7m.

Mashaba accused Ntlemeza of allegedly interfering with investigations reported by the city to the Hawks. The interference included "an instruction made to all members involved in such investigations to no longer pursue such cases‚ nor arrest suspects. Further‚ threats of surveillance and monitoring were made against members who investigate our matters."

TMG Digital