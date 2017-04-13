Fikile Mbalula to meet Hawks on fired Ntlemeza

In March 2015, high court Judge Elias Matojane ruled that Ntlemeza "lacks integrity and honour" and had made false statements under oath. Matojane made the comments in a judgment overturning the suspension of then Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya.

The bench also agreed with the Helen Suzman Foundation that the prospects of success in a higher court should see Ntlemeza leave office immediately.

Ntlemeza may still petition the Supreme Court of Appeal, and even go to the Constitutional Court, but this would only be to "save his reputation", Freedom Under Law’s legal counsel Carol

Steinberg said.

Ntlemeza’s problems began almost immediately on Wednesday, when lawyers representing Mbalula withdrew their support for Ntlemeza’s court bid.

Mbalula’s predecessor‚ Nhleko, had supported Ntlemeza through his court affidavits. He said Ntlemeza had fully appraised him of two judgments from 2015 that called into question his integrity and honesty.

In a case that brought into question judicial versus executive discretion, Ntlemeza’s legal counsel, Nceba Dukada SC, argued that Nhleko had

sufficiently weighed the judgments against Ntlemeza.

This was dismissed by civic organisations, with Steinberg saying the rulings stood until they were overturned. No effort had been made by Ntlemeza to challenge findings against his character, she said.

"Those judgments have never been challenged up until now. If it were me, I would go running to the next court, saying that I was innocent."

The withdrawal of the appeal by Mbalula did not significantly affect proceedings.

The court agreed that Nhleko’s submissions stood. Freedom Under Law argued that any cost orders should now be directed personally against Nhleko.

"This is a matter of principle, as it effects the taxpayers," said Steinberg. The bench awarded costs in favour of the applicants.

The South African Police Service did not comment.