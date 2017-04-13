Cape Bar tackles inequity at legal practices

The Cape Bar has launched an initiative with legal firms in Cape Town to tackle the lack of transformation in the sector.

Following complaints that racism and sexism were rife in the profession, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo of the Gauteng division of the high court directed staff to record the race and gender of every advocate appearing in the motion court in the High Court in Pretoria.

The data would help to ascertain how certain races and genders dominated certain areas of litigation and would help in dealing with transformation among advocates and attorneys.

Similar challenges existed in the Western Cape as well as at the Supreme Court of Appeals.

The Black Lawyers Association has called for the office of the chief justice to investigate allegations of discrimination among judges at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The situation at the court was revealed by judges during the recent Judicial Services Commission (JSC) interviews for senior positions at the court.