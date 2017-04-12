National

The president is ‘not going anywhere’, pastor says at Zuma’s birthday party

12 April 2017 - 17:56 PM Naledi Shange and David Gernon
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES
While others were calling for President Jacob Zuma’s downfall‚ thousands joined in prayer for at his birthday celebration in Kliptown‚ Soweto, on Wednesday.

"The bible says God does not judge. It says forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us‚" said a pastor who spoke at the celebrations.

This was met with a loud "Amen" from the crowd.

The pastor said Zuma was "not going anywhere".

According to Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane — a strong Zuma ally — a total of 25‚000 people gathered for the President’s birthday with both the main tent and overflow area filled to the brim.

Zuma was jubilant as he stood to join traditional maskandi group Mroza in dance.

His wife Thobeka took her place next to him‚ also dressed in ANC colours.

